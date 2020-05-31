Gary Price
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Price
Gary Price, 52, of Charleston died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home.
Family-held memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
He is survived by his mother and stepdad, Shirley and Robert Brown; a brother, Terry Price; and two stepbrothers, Craig and Scott Brown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from May 31 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved