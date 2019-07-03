|
Gary Reese
Gary Windle Reese, 65, of Fort Smith died Sunday, June 26, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Saint James Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; a daughter, Erika Knauls; a son, Javonte Reese; three sisters, Jacquelyn Matlock, Yvonne White and Wanda Miller; two brothers, Toney and James Reese; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 4, 2019