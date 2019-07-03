Home

Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint James Missionary Baptist Church
Fort Smith, AR
Gary Reese


1954 - 2019
Gary Reese Obituary
Gary Reese
Gary Windle Reese, 65, of Fort Smith died Sunday, June 26, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Saint James Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; a daughter, Erika Knauls; a son, Javonte Reese; three sisters, Jacquelyn Matlock, Yvonne White and Wanda Miller; two brothers, Toney and James Reese; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 4, 2019
