Gary Releford
Gary Releford, 54, of Fort Smith died Oct. 23, 2020.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith, under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by six daughters, Candice, Kendra, Brittany, Zyleria and Zajliah Releford and Zyra Warner; five sons, Gary, Preston, Justin, Zion and Zumaury Releford; two sisters, Mildred Releford and LaDonna Jackson; and three brothers, Joe, Billy and Michael Releford.
Viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.