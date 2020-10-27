Gary Releford

Gary Releford, 54, of Fort Smith died Oct. 23, 2020.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith, under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

He is survived by six daughters, Candice, Kendra, Brittany, Zyleria and Zajliah Releford and Zyra Warner; five sons, Gary, Preston, Justin, Zion and Zumaury Releford; two sisters, Mildred Releford and LaDonna Jackson; and three brothers, Joe, Billy and Michael Releford.

Viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store