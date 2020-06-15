Gary Shepard
Gary Shepard
Gary Dean Shepard, 62, of Mulberry passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at a local hospital. He worked at Whirlpool. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Shepard of the home; a daughter, Shanda Hood and husband Tim of Fayetteville; three sons, David Pennington of Columbus, Miss., Joseph Shepard and wife Melissa of Van Buren and Charlie Shepard and wife Kimberly of Branch; his mother, Juanita Shepard of Rudy; a sister, Rita Hilbern and husband Larry of Rudy; two brothers, Ricky Shepard and wife Rhonda of Alma and Larry Shepard and wife Paula of Cedarville; and 10 grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
