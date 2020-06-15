Gary Shepard
Gary Dean Shepard, 62, of Mulberry passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at a local hospital. He worked at Whirlpool. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Shepard of the home; a daughter, Shanda Hood and husband Tim of Fayetteville; three sons, David Pennington of Columbus, Miss., Joseph Shepard and wife Melissa of Van Buren and Charlie Shepard and wife Kimberly of Branch; his mother, Juanita Shepard of Rudy; a sister, Rita Hilbern and husband Larry of Rudy; two brothers, Ricky Shepard and wife Rhonda of Alma and Larry Shepard and wife Paula of Cedarville; and 10 grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Gary Dean Shepard, 62, of Mulberry passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at a local hospital. He worked at Whirlpool. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Shepard of the home; a daughter, Shanda Hood and husband Tim of Fayetteville; three sons, David Pennington of Columbus, Miss., Joseph Shepard and wife Melissa of Van Buren and Charlie Shepard and wife Kimberly of Branch; his mother, Juanita Shepard of Rudy; a sister, Rita Hilbern and husband Larry of Rudy; two brothers, Ricky Shepard and wife Rhonda of Alma and Larry Shepard and wife Paula of Cedarville; and 10 grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.