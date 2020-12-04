1/1
Gary Sisk
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Gary Sisk
Gary W. Sisk, 67, of Sallisaw entered into rest and went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 1, 2020. He was born Oct. 23, 1953, to Archie and Mary Sisk.
Gary enjoyed singing and writing Christian songs, reading his Bible and visiting with family. He also enjoyed trying out new eating places. He was a great son, brother, father and grandpa.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Christina Sisk.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Sisk; four children, Gary Sisk Jr., Laura Dohrer and husband Aaron, Amber Pruitt and Garah Gage; two stepsons, Waylon and Jimmy; a stepdaughter, Robyn and husband Phil; two brothers, Terry Sisk and wife Diane and Jim Sisk and wife Wanda; a sister, Kathy Everley and husband Floyd; a brother-in-law, Jim Clark and wife Debbie; and 14 grandchildren.
Funeral service officiated by Chaplain Scott Martin will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, with burial at Roselawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing and visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel.
Per ADH guidelines, attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Floyd Everley, Brandon Sisk, Jim Clark, Aaron Dohrer, Brent Henson and David Maestri.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
DEC
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
DEC
7
Burial
Roselawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
