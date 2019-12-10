Home

Gary Lee Southern, 74, of Sallisaw died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Rocky Point Cemetery in Sallisaw under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine; four daughters, Beulah Gibbins, Noel Ryan and DeAnna Heppner, all of Rocky Point, and Tammy Riggs of Muldrow; a son, Gary Southern Jr. of Rocky Point; a stepdaughter, Carol Mosley of Naples, Fla.; a stepson, John Mickle of Brushy; a brother, Bill Southern of Muldrow; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 12, 2019
