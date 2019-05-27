|
Gary Tolman
Gary Lee Tolman, who resided near Branch, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 7, 1954, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to the late Bill and Mildred (Teichert) Tolman. He was 64 years old.
Gary was an independent computer programmer for many years and a former computer programmer for Merchants Bank in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29th, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston. Burial will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
He is survived by his son, Jacob Tolman and wife Leslie of Van Buren; one sister, Rosalie Clary of Moore, Okla.; three brothers, Keith Tolman of Moore, David Tolman of McAlester, Okla., and Mike Tolman of Oklahoma City; and a grandson, Campbell Tolman.
Pallbearers will be Joe Burton, Brian Ross, Doug Mathies, Jarrod Lee, Kevin Podgornik and Chris Harmon.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 28, 2019