Gavin Hicks
Gavin Lee Hicks, 18, of Cove died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Cove.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Vandervoort Elementary School gymnasium with burial at Witherspoon Cemetery under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
He is survived by his mother, Daisy Shelton of Cove; his father, Jeremy Hicks of Smithville, Okla.; his stepmother, Dayla Toon of Cove; his stepfather, Corbit Randall of Cove; two sisters, Ziva Randall and Adrianna Hicks, both of Cove; and three brothers, Melchiah and Ashton Hicks and Darnay Pierce, all of Cove.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 28, 2019