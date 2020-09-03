Gayle Beck
Gayle McGoodwin Beck, 84, of Spiro passed away Sept. 2, 2020, in Spiro. She was born Dec. 19, 1935, in Woodford, Okla., to Mildred (Smith) McGoodwin and Vauriece McGoodwin. She married Paul Eugene Beck on May 27, 1959, in Spiro. She retired from Spiro Schools as a business teacher and was a member of First Baptist Church in Spiro for over 60 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Beck; and a sister, Ermona McGoodwin.
Survivors include two sons, Timothy Ray Beck and Kendall Lee Beck and wife Norma; two granddaughters, Brittany McCorkle and husband Jonathana and Brianna Wall and husband Corey; two great-grandsons, Mason McCorkle and Bryson Wall; two sisters, Venita Wilson and Judy Tidmore and husband Bill; a brother, Cappy McGoodwin and wife Phyllis; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and loved ones.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at First Baptist Church in Spiro with burial to follow at Spiro City Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers will be Jonathan McCorkle, Corey Wall, Gary Sebo, Pat Briley, Doug Harper and Tracy Gibson.
Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of First Baptist Church in Spiro.
