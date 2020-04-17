|
Gayle Edwards
Gayle Ruth Edwards, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born March 6, 1943, in Urbana, Ill, to Earl and Harriet Laatsch.
Gayle graduated from Washington High School in Milwaukee in 1961. She received her bachelor's degree in elementary education in 1965 after attending the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee and transferring to Bethel College in Indiana after marrying Bill in 1963. She received her first master's degree in elementary education and her second master's degree in elementary counseling, both at the University of Arkansas.
She began her career in education teaching in South Bend, Ind., then moved to Fort Smith in 1970. She taught first grade at First Lutheran School, then Westwood Elementary in Greenwood, where she was also a grade school counselor. She retired in 2005 after 32 years in education.
She was a woman of tremendous faith and incredible love of family and friends. Her grandchildren and family were her world and she took every opportunity to see them and make many wonderful memories. In her retirement, she loved traveling all over the world with Bill and had a lifetime of adventures. She enjoyed book club, playing bridge, attending the symphony and plays, and planting flowers. Gayle and Bill were longtime members of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Fort Smith.
Gayle is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Edwards; a daughter, Kristine "Kris" Yancy and husband retired Col. Scott of Montgomery, Ala.; a son, David Edwards and wife Stacie of Tulsa; two brothers, John Laatsch and wife Sue of Thornton, Colo., and Neal Laatsch and wife Nancy of Wadsworth, Ill.; a sister, Faye Laatsch of Glenview, Ill.; four grandchildren, Caroline Yancy, Andrew Yancy, Camden Edwards and Camille Edwards; a nephew, Nick Laatsch and wife Elisabeth; and a niece, Katie Fink and husband Aaron.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials in Gayle's memory may be sent to the Children's Emergency Shelter, 3015 S. 14th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Saint James Missionary Baptist Church Mercy Outreach Center, 4916 High St., Fort Smith, AR 72904. This specific ministry provides after school tutoring programs.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 19, 2020