Gayle Renfro


1951 - 2020
Gayle Renfro Obituary
Gayle Renfro
Gayle Ann Renfro, 68, of Mulberry passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born Aug. 22, 1951, in Kalamazoo, Mich., to the late E. Dwight Henderson and Joyce (Johnson) Henderson. She was a former secretary, a homemaker and a member of Vine Prairie Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Philip Henderson.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Renfro of the home; a daughter, Stacy Sims and husband Anthony of Rudy; a son, Lee Renfro of Van Buren; her mother, Joyce Henderson of Mulberry; and six grandchildren, Lane Renfro, Landon Sheridan, London Renfro, Lucas Renfro, Dalton Sims and Vickie Sims.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29 at Piney Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Pallbearers will be Luke Renfro, Lane Renfro, Dalton Smith, Anthony Sims, Vickie Sims and London Renfro.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 28, 2020
