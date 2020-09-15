1/1
Gean Taylor
1956 - 2020
Gean Elizabeth Taylor, 64, of Howe passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Poteau. She was born July 9, 1956, in Poteau to Delbert Floyd and Norma (Thompson) Taylor. She was a medical technician.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sunny Taylor; a brother and sister-in-law, William and Pam Taylor; and a nephew, David Taylor.
Survivors include a daughter, Sunny Grisham and Steven; grandchildren, Shawn Grisham and Angel; four sisters, Suzanne and Leo Ritter, Kay Ollar, Vicki Wilson and Janabel Clark; a brother, Wayne Taylor and Dede; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at Evans Chapel with Jim Cook, Cory Thompson and Doris Oglesby officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Slatonville, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Wilson, Haden Ollar, Eric Taylor, Billy Humphries, Jose Castillo and Dean Barton.
Honorary pallbearers are Cheryl Holyfield, Karen Brock, Katie Barton, Amy Creel, Sheila Castillo and Saylor Clark.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
