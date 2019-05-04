|
Geary Ridenour
Geary William Ridenour, of Spiro, was born May 14, 1942, in Pocola to William "Buster" Harrison and Veda (Reed) Ridenour and passed away May 2, 2019, in Spiro at the age of 76. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and was a past local, state and southwest regional president. Geary was inducted into the National Hall of Fame in 2017 for the FOE. Geary was a charter member with over 30 years with the Eagles. He loved thoroughbred horse racing. He loved sports and was actively involved in Spiro Little League for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret Ridenour of the home; two sons, Geary Wayne Ridenour and wife Lagina of Poteau and Kevin Ridenour of Spiro; five grandchildren, Chloe Torres and husband David, Geary Malcolm Ridenour and Nicole Hare, Joshua Dodd, Jamie Rowland and husband Terry and Brittany Strickland and husband Ian; seven great-grandchildren, Braylee Byford, Madi Rowland, Preston Rowland, Shyla Guidry, Jaxlee Strickland, Elliot Strickland and Savannah Evans; one brother, James Carol Ridenour and wife Doris of Mangum, Okla.; and numerous other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Geary was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Anthony Jay Ridenour.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Spiro with Brothers Mike May and Sherman Stahl leading the service.
Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University of Oklahoma Health Science Center c/o Dr. Kai Lau, P.O. Box 26901, WP 2250, Oklahoma City, OK 73126-0901.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2019