Gene Daniel

D. Gene Daniel, P.E., rejoined the love of his life, Wilma Daniel, on June 8, 2020. Before her passing, they agreed to meet at the South Gate. He often told the story of how they started dating when he was a freshman in college, until Wilma sent him a Dear John letter. Then she sent another letter saying, "Never mind."

Gene was born Oct. 25, 1934, in Oklahoma City and graduated from Claremore High School in 1952. He received a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering from Oklahoma A&M and a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Arkansas. He initially taught at the University of Arkansas, then entered private practice as a civil engineer in Fort Smith. His practice included a geotechnical and construction materials testing laboratory. Gene then became technical director and president of Beaver Lake Concrete in northwest Arkansas.

After returning to their hometown of Claremore, Okla., Gene returned to consulting and worked to correct issues with the concrete on the Big Dig project, a two-mile tunnel through the heart of Boston.

Gene received the 2018 Gaynor Award from the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association for lifetime contributions to the ready-mixed concrete industry. In 2011, he was named an industry influencer by the Concrete Producer magazine for his lifetime contributions and continued advocacy for the small producer. He was named a fellow by the National Academy of Forensic Engineers and the American Concrete Institute. Gene was a past president of the American Consulting Engineer's Council of Arkansas and a member of the Arkansas Academy of Civil Engineers. He served on the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association Research (NRMCA), Engineering and Standards Committee and chaired several technical committees for the American Society of Testing Materials (ASTM).

A point for pride was co-authoring "ASTM Manual 49, User's Guide to ASTM Specifications C94 on Ready-Mixed Concrete." He also authored "NRMCA Plant Inspector's Guide" that is used to approve inspectors for the NRMCA Plant Certification program.

Gene will be remembered for his faith, his love for his family and his commitment to continuous learning. Raised on a farm, he loved working the land and taking family road trips across North America to visit national parks (the Grand Canyon was his favorite), watch professional baseball (he was a St. Louis Cardinals fan) and state university book stores (because that is where the technical books were).

He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild: son, Dana and wife Marilyn and their sons, Kendall and wife Katie and Trenton and wife Caitlyn; daughter, Ginger and husband Mike Homan and their children, Ryan and wife Kacy and daughter Emmie and Meghan and Nathan; and son, Lance and wife Jacqueline and their children, Augie and Atticus.

The family is in debt to his wonderful neighbors and niece, Lynda Glover, who helped watched over him these past years.

Gene will be laid to rest next to his wife of 65 years during his graveside service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Claremore, under the direction of Rice Funeral Services in Claremore.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to John 3:16 Mission, 575 N. 39th West Ave., Tulsa, OK 74127.



