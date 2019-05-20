Home

Gene Gibson Obituary
Gene Gibson
Gene Gibson, 87, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Edna; a daughter, Gena Johnson of Vidor, Texas; two sons, Ken Gibson of Bixby, Okla., and Todd Gibson of Jacksonville, Fla.; a stepdaughter, Kathy Mabry of Charleston; two stepsons, David Holman of Tulsa and Fred Holman of Warner Robbins, Ga.; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 11 stepgrandchildren; and 12 stepgreat-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on May 21, 2019
