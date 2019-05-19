|
Gene Huggins Sr.
Gene Raymond Huggins Sr., 83, of Mulberry died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mulberry Church of Christ with burial at Rankin Cemetery under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
He is survived by three daughters, LaGene Donovan and Clara Clay, both of Mulberry, and Samantha Huggins of Enid, Oklahoma; one son, Lessley Huggins of Mulberry; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home..
Published in Times Record from May 20 to May 22, 2019
