Gene Jennen
Gene Allen Jennen, 73, of Van Buren passed away April 12, 2020. He was born Nov. 16, 1946, in Russellville. He was the co-owner of Sign Art Advertising.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete Jennen and Dimple Gadd; and two brothers, Gary, Chuck and Dan Jennen.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Jennen; four children, Ben Jennen of Gentry, Jerry Pettigrew of Van Buren and Jeff Jennen and Lisa Jennen, both of Fort Smith; and seven grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 15, 2020