Gene Threadgill, 74, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born Feb. 3, 1945, in Peach Orchard, Mo. He was a retired accountant.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Leonard and Learene Threadgill; his mother, Velma Taylor; and a sister, Faye Pound.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Threadgill of the home; a daughter, Jenni Earp of Van Buren; a son, Marcus Threadgill and wife Jillian of Mantua, N.J.; a sister, Lou Snow of Keizer, Ore.; two brothers, Dean Bland and husband Wayne of Fort Smith and Don Threadgill and wife Linda of Memphis, Tenn.; and six grandchildren, Morgan Earp, Joshua Threadgill, Hunter Wilbourn, Jonathon Threadgill, Madison Threadgill and Alexandra Threadgill.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Times Record on June 8, 2019
