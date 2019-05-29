|
|
Geneva Almond
Geneva Fay (Greenwood) Almond was born March 17, 1936, near Spiro, and passed from this life May 23, 2019, at the age of 83. Geneva was our precious mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a devoted educator and was loved by many for her kindness.
It was her desire to donate her body to Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine at Chaffee Crossing for research.
Geneva will forever remain in our hearts. A memorial celebration will be held at noon Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Western Sizzlin', 5200 Towson Ave., Fort Smith.
Geneva is survived by two daughters, one grandson, three granddaughters and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother and two sisters, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her little dog, Jill.
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations please be made in her memory to a no-kill animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Times Record from May 30 to May 31, 2019