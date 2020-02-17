|
|
Geneva Bewley
Geneva M. Bewley, 92, of Cedarville passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker and a longtime resident of Cedarville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Bewley; her parents, John W. and Ada (Meeks) Akey; and three sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Marie Goss of Cedarville and Jeannie Barrick of Alma; a son, Frank Dority of Van Buren; two grandchildren, Deborah Lamproe and husband William of Cedarville and Sony Moore of Van Buren; and three great-grandchildren, Amber Lamproe, Corbin Lamproe and Brittiany Courter.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Sarah Grove Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Howard, Rick Rice, Randall Moore, Randy Moore, Don Hooten and Chris Grazier.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 18, 2020