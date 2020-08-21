1/
Geneva Compton
Gevena P. (Looper) Compton, 94, of Sallisaw died Aug. 20, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Merlyn Wickett; two sons, Vernon and Lee Compton; eight grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
