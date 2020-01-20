Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
Geneva Helmer


1922 - 2020
Geneva Helmer Obituary
Geneva Helmer
Geneva Maxine Helmer, age 98, was born Jan. 5, 1922, in Long. She retired from Weldon, Williams & Licke.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Helmer; her father and mother, Orvel Green and Anna Buffington Green; two brothers, Hugo Green and wife Maryanna and Bill Green; and a sister, Faye Green-Holldman and husband Bob.
She is survived by four stepchildren, Kaye Poos, Gail McDonald, Phyllis Osborn and Mike Helmer; three nieces, Connie Bergeson, Jean Cousins and Jan Smith; a nephew, Jackie Green; and many other relatives.
Graveside service officiated by Don Hall will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 21, 2020
