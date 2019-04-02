Home

Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Victory Worship Center
23725 U.S. 271
Spiro, OK
View Map
More Obituaries for Genevie Scott
Genevie Scott

Genevie Scott


1937 - 2019
Genevie Scott Obituary
Genevie Scott
Genevie "Jenny" (Stanley) Scott, of Spiro, was born June 25, 1937, in Rogers to Joe and Ellie (Gray) Stanley and passed away April 1, 2019, at the age of 81.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Matlock and husband Jerry and Bonnie Kannady and husband Shannon; nine grandchildren, Joelle Goldman, Jessica Ivy, Cody Matlock, Wesley Bourne, Justin Kannady, Derrick Kannady, Dillan Kannady, Shay Scott and Christian Scott; 11 great-grandchildre; two sisters, Hazel Stanley and Bonnie Stanley; one brother, Harry Stanley; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Ellie Stanley; her son, John Tilton Scott; her sister, Josephine Hall; and her brother Josh Stanley.
Jenny loved her family dearly and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2019, at Victory Worship Center, 23725 U.S. 271, Spiro, with Pastor Brenda Jeffery officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Viewing hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family visiting with friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
To sign Ms. Scott's online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2019
