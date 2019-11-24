|
George Ainsworth
George Ray Ainsworth, 87, of Huntington passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was a supervisor for the Arkansas Department of Labor and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
George is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda Ainsworth; two sons, Michael Ainsworth of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., and Russell Ainsworth of Bentonville; a brother, Henry Dale Ainsworth of Surprise, Ariz.; four sisters, Melba Risner of Keller, Texas, Joy Nix of Crowley, Texas, Sue Davis of Blanchard, Okla., and Oma Jo Hill of Tuttle, Okla.; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Dayton Church of Christ with interment at Dayton Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 25, 2019