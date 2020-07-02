George Anders
George Anders, 84, of Alma passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at a local nursing home. He was born Dec. 22, 1935, in Coy to Johnny and Lois (Martindale) Anders. He was a truck driver for H.J. Baker, a member of United Methodist Church in Alma, Fine Springs Masonic Lodge No. 439, Alma Masonic Lodge No. 735, a past Worshipful Master and a member of the Scottish Rites in Fort Smith and Santa Fe, N.M., and Mulberry American Legion Post 42.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruby; and a son, James Anders.
Survivors include a daughter, Rhonda Shackleford and husband Mark of Hackett; a son, Steven Anders and wife Angela of Alma; a daughter-in-law, Beatrice Anders of Alma; seven grandchildren, Chris Anders, Kayla Marcotte, Jamie Whitman, Brandon Shackleford, Jessica Anders, Derek Weinsinger and Dustin Croff; nine great-grandchildren, Evan Parker Whitman, Sinye Raleigh Whitman, Brighton Whitman, Kay Marcotte, Brooklyn Weinsinger, Sawyer Paige Weinsinger, Karl Marcotte, Garrison Marcotte and Holden Whitman; two sisters, Velma Garrett of Pensacola, Fla., and Katherine Newby of London; and two brothers, Walters Anders of Centerville and David Anders of Russelleville.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6 at Evergreen Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 US 64 E., Alma.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Shackleford, Nick Marcotte, Anthony Whitman, Dillion Key, Derek Weinsinger and Dustin Croff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church, 22 Ash St., Alma, AR 72921.
