George Blankenship
George Henry Blankenship, Ph.D., 87, of Poteau passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Fort Smith. George was born Sept. 29, 1932, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Billy and Bessie Mae (Tasker) Blankenship. George graduated from Loyola University Pharmacy School. He owned and operated a successful pharmacy in Baker, La., for many years before moving to Poteau in 2005, where he continued to practice pharmacy in both Arkansas and Oklahoma. He was especially adept at building tables and step stools from repurposed materials. George was a chief peanut brittle consumer and an expert homemade ice cream maker. He served in various capacities in local government, civil service and church and community organizations. He was an honorary member of the Baker Over-the-Hill Coffee Club.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Florence Blankenship, and his parents.
Survivors include his spouse, Verl Dougherty Blankenship; children, Karen Sue Blankenship Gross (Jeff), George Randall Blankenship (Gay) and Georgette Elaine Blankenship Teekel (Shane); stepchildren, Lyndell Kern Bezet (Neal), Jan Kern Miller (Tom), Artie Kern Smith (Myron) and Arthur J. Kern (Suzette); his grandchildren, Andrew Stephen Gross, Adam Christopher Gross, Ashley Elizabeth Gross Davis, Meriget Blankenship Wilbur, Jonathan Randall Blankenship, Timothy James Blankenship, Shane Lee Teekel Jr., Allison Colleen Teekel, Joshua William Teekel and Matthew Grant Teekel; stepgrandchildren, Mistie B. Stephens (Bruce), Kristie B. Hornsby (Starr), Aubrey M. Myers (Troy), David Dearman (Megan), Alex Kern (Lauren) and Tara Kern; great-grandchildren, Tyler Stephen Gross, Riley Lane Gross, Caroline Elizabeth Gross, Noah Douglas Davis, Eli Douglas Gross, Claire Elizabeth Gross, Isabella Meriget Blankenship and Lorelei Margaret Gross; great-stepgrandchildren, Chris Stephens, Riley Hornsby Nunez, Hudson Hornsby, Chapman Hornsby, Stella Hornsby, Graham Myers and Hinton Dearman; stepgreat-great-grandchild, Lynnon Nunez; as well as his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and stepnieces and -nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jerry Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Vaughn Cemetery in Gilmore, Okla. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Blankenship, Andrew Gross, Adam Gross, Alex Kern, David Dearman.
Honorary pallbearers are Butch Gilstrap, Dewey Shoup, Conroy Martin, Vern Martin, Martin Bosco and Myron Smith.
The family will be at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Thursday to visit with relatives and friends.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 7, 2019