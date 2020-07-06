George Cale
George Cale, 79, of Alma passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, in Fayetteville. He was born Dec. 6, 1940, in Beaumont, Texas, to George and Myrtle Cale. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a master electrician with IBEW.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Herbert Cale.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Cale of the home; a daughter, Andrey Lynn Cale of Waskom, Texas; two sons, Scot Cale of Paris and Hastings Cale of Ozark; a brother, Ronald Cale of Porter, Texas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com
.