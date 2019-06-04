|
|
George Canada
George Paul Canada, 56, of Booneville passed from this life Monday, June 4, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born March 27, 1963, in Arkadelphia to the late Charles "Bud" Edward and Kay Frances (Briggs) Canada. Paul was self-employed and enjoyed fishing, playing golf, boating, kayaking and the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, before mentioned; a niece, Rhonda Gail Canada; and a nephew, Mack Arthur Young.
He is survived by a daughter, Amber Ranee Ruiz of Russellville; three brothers, Ronnie and Steve Canada, both of Booneville, and John Canada of Parks; five sisters, Charlene Canada, Dorothy Mosley and Terrie Goff, all of Booneville, Joyce Young of Magazine and Bonnie Canada of Enid, Okla.; two grandchildren, Braxton and Easton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Carolan Cemetery, near Booneville. There will be no graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Danny and Charlie Settle, Scott Mosley, Joseph Canada, Donnie Bonner and Timothy Ault.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on June 5, 2019