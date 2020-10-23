1/1
George Corbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Corbell
George Corbell, 65, of Liberty passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was born Oct. 13, 1955, in Ozark to Billy and Eula Corbell. He was the pastor of Liberty Pentecostal Church for 30 years and a computer programmer for First National Bank in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Billy Clyde Corbell.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of the home; three sisters, Patsy Ann Lyndsey of Cedarville, Peggy Sue Judeh of Keller, Texas, and Pamela Gail McIver of Decatur; three brothers, Bobby Harold Corbell of Albuquerque, N.M., Stanley Dean Corbell of Kibler and Jimmy Don Corbell of Fort Smith; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved fur babies, Max and Duke.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Liberty Cemetery Arbor in Liberty. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be his nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Pentecostal Church, P.O. Box 346, Roland, OK 74954.
To view his online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved