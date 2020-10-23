George Corbell
George Corbell, 65, of Liberty passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was born Oct. 13, 1955, in Ozark to Billy and Eula Corbell. He was the pastor of Liberty Pentecostal Church for 30 years and a computer programmer for First National Bank in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Billy Clyde Corbell.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of the home; three sisters, Patsy Ann Lyndsey of Cedarville, Peggy Sue Judeh of Keller, Texas, and Pamela Gail McIver of Decatur; three brothers, Bobby Harold Corbell of Albuquerque, N.M., Stanley Dean Corbell of Kibler and Jimmy Don Corbell of Fort Smith; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved fur babies, Max and Duke.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Liberty Cemetery Arbor in Liberty. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be his nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Pentecostal Church, P.O. Box 346, Roland, OK 74954.
