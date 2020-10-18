George Crowden
George Don Crowden, 84, of Fort Smith died Oct. 18, 2020.
He was a retired Baptist minister, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a member of East Side Baptist Church. During his ministry, Rev. Crowden founded Cavalry Baptist Church in Oxford, Miss., and served as a pastor at churches in Hannah and Henryetta, Okla., as well as Trinity Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
Born in Spadra, Ark., he was the orphaned son of William Don and Leona Crowden. He was raised by his grandparents, George Houston and Julia Crowden. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy and Lee; two sisters, Lola and Fay; and one grandchild Kyle.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ina Ruth (Shipley); three sons, George Michael and his wife, Lisa, of Fort Smith, Randal Don and his wife Tammy, of Arvada, Colo., and David Dewitt and his wife Karen, of Fort Smith; grandchildren, Jerad, Josiah (Amanda), Sarah (Angel), Benjamin (Ashlee), Andrew (Erica), Elya (Eric), and Maya; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at East Side Baptist Church in Fort Smith, with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Funeral Home. The family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to: East Side Baptist Church, 2710 Massard Rd., Fort Smith, AR 72903, or to a charity of your choice
.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.edwardsfuneralhome.com