George Dorsey
1941 - 2020-08-01
George Dorsey
George Mervin Dorsey, 79, of Mulberry passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Fayetteville. He was born July 6, 1941, in Los Angeles to Ralph and Zertha (Barnhart) Dorsey. He was a retired diesel mechanic and an outstanding musician, who played several instruments and had a beautiful bass voice.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ted Dorsey.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ellen of the home; two daughters, Anne Marie Korness of Arizona and Nyna Williams of Texas; two sons, Christopher Dorsey and David Dorsey, both of Oregon; a stepdaughter, Tiana Mauer and husband Nobel Gray of Texas; two stepsons, Jeremy Mauer and David Mauer and wife Amy, both of Texas; a brother, Ralph Dorsey and wife Debbie of California; two brothers-in-law, Michael Kemper and wife Betsy of Arkansas and Wes Waldrope of Texas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 US 64 E., Alma.
Pallbearers will be Jim Huff, Bob Stewart, D.J. Lintz, Don Reed, Chuck Stover and Kenneth Shipley.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
