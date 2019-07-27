|
George Foster
George Foster, 89, of Lavaca passed away July 25, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born in Havana to the late B.J. Foster and Lola Cherry. He was a Cardinal baseball fan and an avid golfer. He was a member of the Sermota Club. He retired from ABF Freight, where he worked as an operation supervisor. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lavaca.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Foster; and daughter, Cindy Grubbs.
He is survived by two sons, Mike Foster of Lavaca and Steve Foster of Idaho; three sisters, Wilma and her husband Bob Brisco of Lavaca, Wanda Blaylock of Fort Smith and Shirley McCurry of Fort Smith; one brother-in-law, Dwight and wife Shirley Gibbs of Fort Smith; six grandchildren, Nick Spicer of Lavaca, Cameron Grubb of Arkoma, Nicole Molinero of Greenwood, Lindsey Eiland of Lavaca, Chandler Foster of Lavaca and Sarah Hansen of Fort Smith; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Lavaca, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca. The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca.
Pallbearers will be Roger Young, Ronnie Dean, Dane Douglas, Harry Torres, Harry Green, Harold Callahan, Brian Vick and Chris White.
Honorary pallbearers are his Little Creek golfing buddies.
Published in Times Record on July 28, 2019