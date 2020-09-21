George Griffith
George Howard Griffith, 80, of Fort Smith departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Jan. 24, 1940, in Oxnard, Calif., to Rector and Jane (Howard) Griffith.
George was employed in banking, oil fields and the chemical production industry. He was an active member of Rye Hill Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and choir member. He enjoyed playing golf, watching the Razorbacks, riding his tractor and being Pawpaw to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Rector Jr. and Lester; and four sisters, Melba, Joyce, Marion and Ester.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Clara; two sons, Mark Griffith and wife Monica of Fort Smith and Lane Griffith and wife Rebecca of Van Buren; four grandchildren, Garrett Griffith and wife Tiffany, Hannah Crelia and husband Caleb, Lorrie Griffith and Walker Griffith; four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Jase, Josie and Thadd; and a sister, Norma Greentree of Vincennes, Ind.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Rye Hill Baptist Church with burial at Mixon Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Garrett and Walker Griffith, Danny and Noah Robbins, A.J. Carnes and Caleb Crelia.
Memorials may be made to Rye Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith, AR 72916.
.