George Hayes
George Hayes
George "David" Hayes, 76, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Bentonville. He retired from Riverside Furniture in Fort Smith and still worked at Hayes Tile and Cabinet in Ratcliff. He was a member of and elder at South 46th Street Church of Christ in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Farrah (Bonner) Hayes; two brothers, Bill and Jerry Hayes; and a daughter-in-law, Lezli Hayes.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of the home; a daughter, Renae Fight and husband David of Van Buren; a son, Brian Hayes of London; and four grandchildren, Farrah, Allicen, Emily and Isaac.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren with burial to follow at Parks Cemetery in Charleston.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Church of Christ, 2323 S. 46th St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
