George Hayes

George "David" Hayes, 76, of Van Buren died Oct. 19, 2020, in Bentonville.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren with burial at Parks Cemetery in Charleston.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; a daughter, Renae Fight; a son, Brian Hayes; and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at at the funeral home.



