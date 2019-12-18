|
George Hess
George Henry Hess, age 90, formerly of Greenwood, died Nov. 30, 2019, at Brandley Hospice in Summerfield, Fla., after battling cancer and suffering from heart failure. He was born Oct. 4, 1929, in Berwyn, Ill., to Carlton and Mercy Greisen Hess. He served in the Illinois National Guard. George held a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and came to the Greenwood area with Rheem Manufacturing, where he retired from and helped many people begin and further their careers. He developed real estate and served the area in numerous civic organizations while living in Greenwood.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Nadine Niles Hess of Lady Lake, Fla. George never knew a stranger. George and Deannie Hess were giving members of the Greenwood community for many years and loved to camp and travel. They were active members of Vache Grasse Country Club and enjoyed many friends and many years of fun with the Steak Dinner and Dance Night crowd, where George always wound up teaching others to dance. They organized a 4-H Club for area youth called Western Trails 4-H, with an emphasis on horseback riding.
George and Deannie had two daughters, Debra Hess Brown and her husband Stan Brown of Greenwood and Kathy Hess Haller and her husband Scott Haller. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brandon Terry and Lindsey Terry; and a great-grandson.
A celebration of George's life was held Dec. 4, 2019, at Recreation Plantation in Lady Lake.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home in Wildwood, Fla.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019