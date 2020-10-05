George Hobbs
George David Hobbs, 50, of Cedarville passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 20, 1970, in Fayetteville. He worked for the City of Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Hobbs; his parents, George and Patsy Jordan Hobbs; two sisters, Janice Jordan and Bernice Fields; and two brothers, Jack and Paul Jordan.
He is survived by a son, Dillon Hobbs and wife Kaity of Spiro; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Dyer Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Turpin, Jody Stroup, Richard Harrison, Gary Slay, David Shelly, Allan Glover and Earl Myers.
Honorary pallbearers are Mike Lee, Walter Floyd, David Tudor, Robert Fenwick, Mike Jones and Serkan Erdem.
