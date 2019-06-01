|
George Landrum
On the morning of May 25, 2019, George A. Landrum, of Oklahoma City, was welcomed to his eternal home at the age of 82. George was born to William and Dorothy Landrum in 1937. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1955 and received an honorable discharge in 1957. He married Loietta Baker in 1955. A son, George Landrum II, was born in 1956 and a daughter, Margaret L. Landrum, in 1959. He received a bachelor's degree in forestry management from Utah State University in 1965. He completed courses in ecosystems management at Colorado State University in 1977 and in natural resources management at Pennsylvania State University in 1986. He joined the U.S.D.A. Forest Service in 1965 and retired in 1996 after 31 years of doing the work he loved. He started as district forester at the Sequoia National Forest, then District Range and Wildlife of three districts. He was the district ranger on two forests in Colorado, one in Texas and one in South Carolina before becoming the district ranger of the Ouachita National Forest in 1986. He enjoyed 10 years as district ranger before his retirement in 1996. He was diagnosed with COPD, had lung reduction surgeries and, finally, a left lung transplant in 2000. When not working he enjoyed woodworking, photography, collecting all types and kinds of antiques, gardening, spending time with friends and family, telling jokes and sharing his wonderful sense of humor.
George was preceded in his death by his father, William; his mother, Dorothy; and his brother Richard.
He is survived by his son, George of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; daughter, Margaret and spouse Ellie of Houston; brother, Bill of Ardmore, Okla.; and sister, Dorothy of Bakersfield, Calif. He also had many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Service with military honors for George A. Landrum was held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Marietta, Okla. Interment followed at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Alvin Baker officiated the service.
Serving as casket bearers were George Landrum II, William Paul Landrum, James Clason and Skyler Clason.
Published in Times Record on June 2, 2019