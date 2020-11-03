1/1
George Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Murphy
George Murphy, 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 30, 2020, at his home in Hartford. He was born Jan. 27, 1947, in San Pedro, Calif., to David and Elizabeth Murphy.
George was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Bekaert Wire and Steel. He was a Master Mason at Hartford Masonic Lodge No. 609. He lived by the motto, "If I couldn't help you, I wouldn't hurt you."
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Paula Murphy; his parents; and two brothers, Jack and Art Murphy.
He is survived by two sons, David Murphy (Angie) of Hartford and Paul Longley of Seattle; a sister, Jean Steidham of Arizona; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Hartford Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 2911 W. Highway 10, Greenwood, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Tom McConnell, Pat Owens, Larry Benge, Joe Cepeda, Mike Hunter and Terry Brown.
Honorary pallbearers are Mike Owens and members of Hartford Masonic Lodge No. 609.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel - Greenwood
2911 W Hwy 10
Greenwood, AR 72936
479-996-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel - Greenwood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved