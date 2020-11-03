George Murphy

George Murphy, 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 30, 2020, at his home in Hartford. He was born Jan. 27, 1947, in San Pedro, Calif., to David and Elizabeth Murphy.

George was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Bekaert Wire and Steel. He was a Master Mason at Hartford Masonic Lodge No. 609. He lived by the motto, "If I couldn't help you, I wouldn't hurt you."

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Paula Murphy; his parents; and two brothers, Jack and Art Murphy.

He is survived by two sons, David Murphy (Angie) of Hartford and Paul Longley of Seattle; a sister, Jean Steidham of Arizona; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Hartford Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 2911 W. Highway 10, Greenwood, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Tom McConnell, Pat Owens, Larry Benge, Joe Cepeda, Mike Hunter and Terry Brown.

Honorary pallbearers are Mike Owens and members of Hartford Masonic Lodge No. 609.



