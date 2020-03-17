|
|
George Musgrave Sr.
George E. Musgrave Sr., 80, of Van Buren passed away in Bentonville. He was a draftsman for EDM Consulting Inc. in Fort Smith and a member of Concord Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and U.S. Air Force. He was a member of American Legion Post 31 in Fort Smith and a longtime resident of Crawford County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dalton and Doris (Davis) Everett; a brother, Maury Musgrave; and a son, George Musgrave Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly of the home; two daughters, Gina Beth Davis and husband Al of Pea Ridge and Crystal Michael and husband Jason of Fort Smith; a son, Jeffrey Ray Musgrave and wife Amelia of Minot, N.D.; a sister, Gloria Wininger of Mount Vernon, Ill.; two brothers, Jerry Musgrave and wife Jane of Phoenix and Larry Musgrave and wife Sherryl of Springfield, Ill.; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside service with military honors will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Online tributes may be made www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 18, 2020