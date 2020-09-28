1/1
George Neihouse
1930 - 2020
George Neihouse
George Anthony Neihouse, 90, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Sept. 26, 2020. He was born Feb. 22, 1930, in Salina, Kan., to Leo Neihouse and Mary Fritz Neihouse.
George was a U.S. Air Force veteran of World War II. He graduated from college with a degree in business administration and accounting. He worked until his retirement in 1983 from the Federal Home Loan Bank Board as a bank examiner.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 60 years, Doris Jean Neihouse.
He is survived by three sons, Mark Neihouse and wife Carla of Russellville, David Neihouse of Lonoke and Robert Neihouse and wife Susan of Laurel, Md.; a daughter, Donna Ries and husband Don of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; five grandchildren, Nikki Knoebel and husband Tom of Oak Creek, Colo., Hank Fawcett of Fort Smith, Christian and Cory Neihouse of Laurel and Eric Neihouse and wife Sarah of Russellville; two sisters; and a brother.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
