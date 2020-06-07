George Peters

George Peters, 88, of Paris died Friday, June 5, 2020.

Private graveside service will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.

He is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Nehus and Marilyn Martin; a sister, Mary Peters; two brothers, James and Jerry Peters; a grandchild; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



