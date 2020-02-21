Home

George Pope


1958 - 2020
George Pope Obituary
George Pope
George "Chuck" Pope, 61, of Alma passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born April 21, 1958, in Van Buren to the late William Gerald and Aline Lois (Osburn) Pope. He was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, David Pope; and a nephew, Brandon Beshears.
Survivors include his wife, Nina (Snyder) Pope of the home; a daughter, Kelsey Pope of Little Rock; a son, William Pope of Van Buren; a sister, Joyce Dahlem; three brothers, Dale, Ronnie and Mike "Pete" Pope; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Evergreen Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Chapel of Alma, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 22, 2020
