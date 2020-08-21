1/1
George Webb
1932 - 2020
George Webb
George "G.L." L. Webb Jr., age 88, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home. He was born March 17, 1932, to George L. and Gladys (Boling) Webb. He retired from sales and was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Peggy Ann Moore.
He is survived by his wife of 64½ years, Wanda L. Webb; two sisters, Georgia A. Johnson of Fort Smith and Sue Swaim and husband Robert of Van Buren; a brother, John A. Webb and wife Donna of Kirkland, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude and thanks to Mercy Hospice.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Viewing and visitation will be 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
AUG
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
1 entry
August 21, 2020
