George Weigart
George Weigart, 85, of Moore, Okla., formerly of Spiro, died Monday, April 8, 2019, in Ardmore, Okla.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Mallory-Martin Chapel in Spiro with burial at Spiro City Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Margie; two daughters, Darla Smith and Dana Shipman; a son, James Weigart; two sisters, Frankie Larsen and Retta Kuehner; and numerous grandchildren.
Viewing will begin after the funeral service.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 10, 2019
