George Willmuth
George E. Willmuth, 94, of Cedarville passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at a local nursing home. He was a former Crawford County judge and enjoyed traveling with the Rolling Okies and other RV clubs and raising cattle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Nellie Grace (Oliver) Willmuth; one son, Ray Willmuth; three sisters, Marion Husted, Owen Cowan and Sidney Goldman; and one brother, Noel Willmuth.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine; one daughter, Susan Moir of Little Rock; one son, Don W. Willmuth and wife Mary of Van Buren; five grandchildren, Christine Cook, Darin Kerley, Angela Perkins, Kelli Reiner and Kerri Copeland; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Sarah Grove Cemetery in Cedarville, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Belt, Miles Cook, Chris Marion, Todd Small, Dwight Small and John Hall.
Honorary pallbearers are Pete Rogers, Mack Dyer, Roger Campbell, Richard Marion and Don Sangster.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 29, 2019