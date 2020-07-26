1/1
Georgia Brown
1936 - 2020
Georgia Jean Brown, 84, of Alma passed away July 24, 2020, in a local nursing home.
She was born March 22, 1936, in Rock Springs, Wyo. She was a tax accountant for H&R Block. She was also a member of First Baptist Church – Alma and Eastern Star.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, John Leland Cox and Florence (Ericson) Cox; and a daughter, Terri Lynn Hicks.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Brown; sons, Robert Wayne Brown and wife Teresa of Fort Smith and Michael L. Brown of Alma; sisters Arlene Veack of Brimirton, Wash. and Barbara Basas of Kasilof, Alaska; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Chapel of Alma with Eastern Star services. Interment will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under direction of Ocker Funeral Home of Alma.
Pallbearers will be Keith Green, Doug Thrift, David Thrift, Jason Hensley, Jim Collins and Keith Brown.
Honorary pallbearers are George Renfro, Ray Young, Jim Pat Carr, Sam House, Sunday School class of First Baptist Church – Alma and Eastern Star.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fine Springs Eastern Star, C/O Melody Chapter, 4204 Zion Road, Van Buren, AR 72956 or Alma Senior Center Inn, 248 Collum Ln E, Alma, AR 72921.
To place an online tribute please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Record from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
