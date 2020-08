Or Copy this URL to Share

Georgia Burns

Georgia Burns, 92, of Pocola died Aug. 5, 2020.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro with burial at New Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbra Mattox and Paula Oxford; three sons, James, Daryl and David Anderson; a sister, Alvina Mason; and numerous grandchildren.



