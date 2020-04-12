|
Georgia Copeland
Georgia L. Copeland, 84, of Fort Smith passed away April 9, 2020. She was born Feb. 24, 1936, in Van Buren. She was a member of Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Limous and Sula (Johnson) Bell; her husband, Hubert Copeland Sr.; a daughter, Hulesia Copeland; and three brothers, Tyrus Bell Sr., Leon Bell and Lymus Bell.
She is survived by two sons, Hubert Copeland Jr. and wife Latrel and Sam Copeland, both of Fort Smith; four daughters, Lesia Phillips and husband Douglas of Fort Smith, Regina Copeland of Oklahoma City, Michelle Blackburn and husband Murrell of McDonough, Ga., and Gail Copeland of Stockbridge, Ga.; 12 grandchildren, Sam Copeland Jr., Corey Copeland, Adria Phillips, Sterling Blackburn, Stephen Blackburn, Benjamin Blackburn, Timothy Blackburn, Alexa Blackburn, Nicole Murphy, Jermaine Jackson, Alisha Gooden and Aleyah Jones; six great-grandkids; four sisters, Marcella Poole of Midwest City, Okla., Hazel Triplett of Van Buren and Rose Miller and husband Frank and Lorene Bell, both of Fort Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 13, 2020