Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Crown Hill Cemetery
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Copeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Copeland


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Copeland Obituary
Georgia Copeland
Georgia L. Copeland, 84, of Fort Smith passed away April 9, 2020. She was born Feb. 24, 1936, in Van Buren. She was a member of Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Limous and Sula (Johnson) Bell; her husband, Hubert Copeland Sr.; a daughter, Hulesia Copeland; and three brothers, Tyrus Bell Sr., Leon Bell and Lymus Bell.
She is survived by two sons, Hubert Copeland Jr. and wife Latrel and Sam Copeland, both of Fort Smith; four daughters, Lesia Phillips and husband Douglas of Fort Smith, Regina Copeland of Oklahoma City, Michelle Blackburn and husband Murrell of McDonough, Ga., and Gail Copeland of Stockbridge, Ga.; 12 grandchildren, Sam Copeland Jr., Corey Copeland, Adria Phillips, Sterling Blackburn, Stephen Blackburn, Benjamin Blackburn, Timothy Blackburn, Alexa Blackburn, Nicole Murphy, Jermaine Jackson, Alisha Gooden and Aleyah Jones; six great-grandkids; four sisters, Marcella Poole of Midwest City, Okla., Hazel Triplett of Van Buren and Rose Miller and husband Frank and Lorene Bell, both of Fort Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -