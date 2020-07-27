1/1
Georgia Craig
Georgia Craig
Georgia Ann Craig, age 76, passed away July 24, 2020. She was born Dec. 12, 1943, in Winfield, Kan. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Greenwood Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Bill Craig.
She is survived by fiyr children, James Craig and wife Linda of Fort Smith, Dawn Workman of Van Buren, Bill Craig of Greenwood and Kyle Craig and wife Teri of Van Buren; three siblings, Cyrus Penland, Sally Hogner and Katherine Stacey; and three grandchildren.
Memorial service wll be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
